Navratri 2021: Vaishno Devi shrine illuminates as it gears up for the holy festival

The holy festival of Navratri has begun from today and it is the time which is dedicated to Goddess Durga. This is considered as one of the holiest festivals of the Hindu culture and is dedicated to the nine avatars of Lord Durga and each day is dedicated to one avatar of the goddess. So, as the holy festival had begun on October 7, the nation has been taken over by the holy vibes and temples across the nation have been geared up for Navratri 2021 which will last till October 15.

Amid this, the Vaishno Devi has also geared up for the same and have made special preparations as well. In fact, the holy shrine made for a beautiful site as it was illuminated on the eve of Navratri 2021. This isn’t all. The tourist department in the state along with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board will also be organising the annual Navratri festival that will start from today onwards. To note, this festival was given a miss last year owing to the COVID 19 pandemic and even this year, special arrangements have been made to organise the festival on a limited scale.

Jai Mata Di !! Mata Darbar illumination on eve of Navratra. pic.twitter.com/5xgqt7VWbX — Ramesh Kumar Jangid (@Rameshkumarias) October 6, 2021

It was reported that while the annual Navratri festival is being celebrated to maintain the tradition and heritage. Addressing media persons Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Raghav Langer also assured that the event has been redesigned to minimize the public gathering in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic given the fact that owing to the fact that a large number of people have been vaccinated now.

