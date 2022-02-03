NDA cadets hailed for singing Bollywood songs by netizens; WATCH

A National Defence Academy cadet has been trending on social media today. They have won netizens' hearts for their singing talent. The budding officers are seen singing a series of Bollywood songs in the video. The cadets can be seen singing several songs, including Chhaap Tilak and Raata Lambaya among others inside a Squadron Ante Room. One of the cadets is also seen playing the guitar as others move to the rhythm of the songs. As soon as the video was posted it went viral.

The video is shared by Twitter user Sirisha Rao. The 1:48-minute video was captioned, “An evening in the Squadron Ante Room at National Defence Academy..Practicing for Batallion Entertainment, I guess :) Lovely.” One of the users wrote, “Singing so beautifully!!Some of these youngsters will go on to become Defence Services Chiefs/Commanders etc 35 years from now & some will achieve the highest bravery awards while defending our nation. India is proud of them and grateful to their parents for letting them join AF.”

The National Defence Academy (NDA) is the joint defence service training institute of the Indian Armed Forces, where cadets of the three services i.e. the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force train together. It is located in Khadakwasla, Pune, Maharashtra.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Recently, a video of Indian Navy personnel grooving to a song from the movie Bollywood movie Once Upon A Time In Mumbai during the Republic Day parade rehearsals had also gone viral.

