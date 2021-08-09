Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia & Ravi Dahiya return to India after historic win in Tokyo Olympics; WATCH

Olympics medallists Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, and Ravi Dahiya received a rousing reception at Delhi airport after a spectacular win at the Tokyo Games 2020. Thousands of people gathered with dhols to welcome the athletes. They were heard chanting their names and clapping for them. It is surely a proud moment for the nation.

News agency ANI shared the videos and pictures of them arriving at the airport. Gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was welcomed by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and others. Bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia and Silver medalist wrestler Ravi Dahiya also received a grand welcome at Delhi airport. Dahiya's father also said, “Residents of our village are very happy. Moments like this are very rare.” Fans also dropped comments and wished the athletes on their win. One of the users wrote, “The whole country is dancing . Well done Dahiya.”

Another wrote, “Proud of you champions.” One user commented, “Welcome Back Champions. Nation is Proud of You.” Till now, India has won seven medals. Mirabai Chanu, Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, PV Sindhu, Hockey team Lovlina Borgohain are the medal winners.

Check the tweets here:

#Tokyo2020 bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia receives grand welcome at Delhi airport on his arrival from Japan "It feels great to receive such kind of love and respect," Punia says pic.twitter.com/2rtgYyNzgW — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021 #TokyoOlympics gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra arrives at Delhi airport from Japan; welcomed by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and others (Photo source: Tejasvi Surya's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/pkyRyYEuGR — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021 Family members & friends of #TokyoOlympics silver medalist wrestler Ravi Dahiya gather to welcome him at Delhi airport "Residents of our village are very happy. Moments like this are very rare," says Rakesh Dahiya, father of Ravi Dahiya pic.twitter.com/oW6E21PaJn — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated Neeraj for his performance. He had tweeted, “History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020”. The Tokyo Olympics 2020 officially came to an end on Sunday, 8 August. For India, it was one of the most successful Olympic campaigns.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra gets first gold medal for India