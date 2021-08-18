Neeraj Chopra 'exhausted' from attending functions as it takes a toll on Olympian's health

Several reports on Tuesday stated that Olympian Neeraj Chopra was rushed to a hospital in Panipat after leaving a welcome ceremony at his village midway due to fever. However, a source close to his family, has revealed to TOI that the reports were untrue. The gold medalist has been attending back-to-back functions ever since he returned from Tokyo and looks like this has taken a toll on his health.

He was reportedly attending a function in Panipat but also made his presence at several big and small functions. The source stated that he hasn't got a chance to rest ever since he returned from Tokyo. Due to the exhaustion, he left one of the event midway after he reportedly experienced a fever.

A source close to the family told TOI, "He should be fine after a good rest. We left the function as a precautionary measure. Every other day there is one function or the other. Then, there have been so many interviews with different media channels. He hasn’t got a chance to rest. An athlete’s body also needs rest, especially after an event like the Olympics. He has put in so much of effort. There are some rumours that he has been taken to a hospital. It is not true. He is feeling exhausted after attending so many functions on his arrival from Tokyo."

At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Neeraj Chopra brought India his crowning moment as he clinched a gold in javelin throw on the last day of Tokyo 2020. In all, India put up its best ever performance with a haul of seven medals.

