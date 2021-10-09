Neeraj Chopra’s javelin gets the highest bid of Rs 1.5 crore at e-auction

As per the reports, the javelin used by Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra received the highest bid in the auction of gifts given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The third round of auction was held from September 07 to October 7 through the government web portal. According to ANI, the proceeds of the e-auction will go to the Namami Gange Mission as per the press statement from the Ministry of Culture. Over 8,600 bids were received during the e-auction on pmmementos.gov.in. Items like decorative mace, a replica of the Statue of Unity, a Charkha, and a bell received the highest bids in terms of bid value as compared to the base price.

“The maximum number of bids were received by the sculpture of Sardar Patel (140 bids), wooden Ganesha (117 bids), memento of Pune metro line (104 bids) and memento of Victory flame (98 bids). The favourite picks in terms of the highest bid value were Neeraj Chopra’s javelin (₹1.5 crore), autographed fence of Bhavani Devi (₹1.25 crore), Sumit Antil’s javelin (₹1.002 crore), Angavastra autographed by the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic contingent (₹1 crore) and Lovlina Borgohain’s boxing gloves (₹91 lakh),” The Hindu quoted the ministry.

Neeraj Chopra bagged a gold medal for the nation at Tokyo Olympics 2020. To note, Neeraj had won the match with a stupendous throw of 87.58 meters in his first attempt. Several Indian sportspersons, winners at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games presented 15 items from their sports kit to the Prime Minister.