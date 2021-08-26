Neeraj Chopra slams controversy around Pak's Arshad Nadeem tampering with javelin: Don't make it an issue

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on August 7, made the entire nation proud by winning the first Gold medal for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This victory of the athlete left the entire nation rejoicing with immense pride. Neeraj Chopra registered Gold with a stupendous throw of 87.58 meters in his very first attempt. His sheer display of perseverance and hard work sent social media abuzz. However, recently, Chopra had reportedly revealed that he had taken the first throw in a hurry saying that his fellow competitor from Pakistan, Arshad Nadeem was carrying his javelin.

“I was searching for my javelin at the start of the final in Olympics. I was not able to find it. Suddenly, I saw Arshad Nadem was moving around with my javelin. Then I told him, ‘Bhai give this javelin to me, it is my javelin! I have to throw with it’. He gave it back to me. That’s why you must have seen I took my first throw hurriedly," Neeraj had earlier told The Times of India. Soon after it, the video of the same incident went viral where Nadeem is seen passing the javelin to Neeraj. The viral video left Neeraj’s fans questioning Pakistan athlete's behaviour. Many even slammed the Pakistan athlete.

मेरी आप सभी से विनती है की मेरे comments को अपने गंदे एजेंडा को आगे बढ़ाने का माध्यम न बनाए। Sports हम सबको एकजूट होकर साथ रहना सिखाता हैं और कमेंट करने से पहले खेल के रूल्स जानना जरूरी होता है pic.twitter.com/RLv96FZTd2 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

Now a while ago, Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra shared a video on Twitter and said there was nothing wrong with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem taking his javelin, and everything happened as per the rules. "I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda. Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments," tweeted the Tokyo Olympics gold medal winner.

He further added, "A big issue has been made over my remarks in an interview. All the personal javelins are kept in one place, where any thrower can use it, this is the rule. There was nothing wrong with him (Arshad Nadeem) taking my javelin and preparing for his throw. Before my throw, I asked him for it. I'm sad that a big issue is being made out of my comments. I request everyone not to do this.”