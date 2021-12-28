NEET-PG 2021 counselling: FAIMA declares nationwide withdrawal of healthcare services from December 29

In what came as a shocking development in the NEET-PG 2021 counselling row the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has announced a complete shutdown of healthcare services across the country from December 29. The announcement came hours after the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association had called for a withdrawal of healthcare services in India in protest of brute force by Delhi Police against protesting resident doctors in the capital. For the uninitiated, a large number of resident doctors have been protesting in Delhi of the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Amid the protest, a clash took place between the doctors and the cops on Monday following the protesting resident doctors in Delhi alleged they were “brutally thrashed, dragged, and detained” by the Delhi Police. And now, FAIMA had released a statement announcing a shutdown of medical healthcare services from December 29. The statement read as, “FAIMA calls for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 29/12/21 in protest against police brutality towards our colleagues in Delhi and for an immediate declaration of NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule”.

The statement further read as, “This is to inform all that the medical fraternity stands absolutely shocked at the sheer display of unprovoked brute force by Delhi Police on our colleagues who have been peacefully protesting in Delhi and many other states since the last one month, with their genuine demand for the immediate declaration of NEET-PG 2021 counselling schedule. However, the lathi charge on our resident doctors and manhandling of many female residents by male police personnel during their peaceful demonstration is a pathetic display of the shameless attitude of the authorities, who we could not believe would stoop so low”.

AIIMS Residents Doctors’ Association has also stated that it will shut down all non-essential services on Wednesday if the government fails to give an adequate response within 24 hours.