Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2020: Check out the quotes of India's great freedom fighter & nationalist

The entire nation is now busy in celebrating the birth anniversary of the valiant freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Read some of his popular quotes on Indian Freedom Movement.

"Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom'- The birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is being celebrated all over the nation with great fervour and spirit. He was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha. He was the most prominent freedom fighter who fought against the British Empire with great valour. He raised the first Indian National Army (INA), Azad Hind Fauj in 1943, started an armed coup and inspired thousands of Indian youths to join the battle against the British colonial power.

The key figure of the Indian Freedom Movement, Netaji is considered to be one of the greatest leaders of India. Many schools and colleges arrange patriotic programs in his honour on this day. States like Jharkhand and West Bengal consider this day as an official holiday. So, let's remember some of his unforgettable quotes on his 124th birth anniversary.

Read some of the quotes from this great freedom fighter below:

"We should have but one desire today - the desire to die so that India may live - the desire to face a martyr's death, so that the path to freedom may be paved with the martyr's blood." "Freedom is not given - it is taken." "No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions." "It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I shall give you freedom!" "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives." "Men, money and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits." "Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle-if there are no risks to be taken." "Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible." "Remember that the greatest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong." "There is something in Mahatma Gandhi, which appeals to the mass of the Indian people. Born in another country he might have been a complete misfit." "India is calling. Blood is calling to blood. Get up, we have no time to lose. Take up your arms! we shall carve our way through the enemy's ranks, or if God wills, we shall die a martyr's death. And in our last sleep, we shall kiss the road that will bring our Army to Delhi." "Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have to build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth." "When we stand, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a wall of granite; when we march, the Azad Hind Fauj has to be like a steamroller."

