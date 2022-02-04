Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s hologram switched off due to weather conditions reveals culture ministry

A hologram of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was unveiled at India Gate on January 23, 2022. The hologram made it to the headlines yesterday after it was switched off. The moment this happened, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs including Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sougato Roy, Nadimul Haque, Shanta Chetri and Mausam Noor protested against the disappearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose' hologram. The protests were carried out in front of the canopy, where the hologram was put up, with posters and banners that read 'Don't blackout Netaji' and 'Let there be light'. But now the ministry of culture has finally revealed behind taking this step.

According to reports in ANI, the ministry of culture clarified on Friday that the hologram of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was switched off a day ago due to extreme weather conditions. ANI took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “No question of any politics, the Netaji hologram was switched off because of extreme weather conditions as per standard international practice. It was switched on at midnight yesterday.”

Jaskaur Meena who belongs to the ruling party, BJP, revealed in a Lok Sabha session that the hologram machine was removed as it could not withstand the strong winds. Talking about the hologram image, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram on the freedom fighter's 125th birth anniversary. The image is being used on a temporary basis; a granite statue of Bose, once built, will replace it.

This year on January 15, the centre had announced that the annual Republic Day celebrations that usually begin on January 24, will from now commence on January 23. Since last year, the day has been observed as ‘Parakram Diwas.’

