Netflix suspends its service in Russia amid war with Ukraine

Ever since Russia has announced war against Ukraine, the situation has been tense. People are staying at metro stations to keep themselves safe. The Indian Government is also trying to evacuate its citizens from there. Every day Air India flights are going to bring back the stranded Indians. Amid this streaming giant, Netflix has suspended its service in Russia. A Netflix spokesperson said, “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia.”

According to Sputnik, the Russian legislation on information requires platforms with a daily attendance of more than 100,000 Internet users to be included in the register and obliges the services to initiate free-to-air broadcasting of 20 Russian federal TV channels. Even after suspending operations, the company did not specify what would happen to existing subscriber accounts or when it will restart them. To note, Netflix is the world's leading streaming platform, with 221.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021.

Apart from this, Russia has opted not to participate in the International Court of Justice hearing on the Ukraine crisis. Ukraine’s application is seeking immediate suspension of the military action being carried out by Russia. The court has decided to conduct the hearing in a hybrid format owing to the current situation.

