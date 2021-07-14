Netizens shocked as video of lightning strikes at Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat goes viral; WATCH

Several videos from the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat have gone viral on social media after lightning struck there on Tuesday. Reportedly, no one was hurt and only the Temple flag was slightly damaged in a massive lightning strike.

One of the places of worship that is iconic across the globe is in Gujarat, India and it is the famous Dwarkadhish Temple. On Tuesday afternoon, news reports of a lightning strike at the temple left the citizens of the city and nation worried. Soon, videos of the moment when lightning struck at the temple went viral on social media and evoked a strong reaction from netizens. While the lightning strike can be seen very clearly in the video, it was reported that no one was hurt.

A video shared by the paparazzi showcases how the lightning struck at the temple in an instant. Reportedly, the lightning strike didn't cause any casualties but it did slightly damage the flag atop the shrine. As soon as the media reports of the incident came in, Union Minister Amit Shah reportedly spoke to Devbhumi-Dwarka district administration about the lightning that struck the temple dedicated to Lord Krishna. While no big damage was reported, only the flag suffered some damage from the lightning.

Take a look at the video:

Jagat Mandir of Lord Dwarkadheesh witnessed a long spell of lightning with thunder showers. No damage or loss except the flag getting torn. Lord Dwarkadheesh is always a saviour. Jay Dwarkadheesh!#Dwarka #Gujarat #Rains #Monsoon #Lightningstrikes pic.twitter.com/VA65y9pXae — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) July 13, 2021

Several users who are devotees of Lord Krishna prayed to God after the lightning strikes. Netizens also reacted to the video strongly. A user wrote, "Oh my God! Did that actually happened or another graphic from avengers or justice league." Another wrote, "I hope nobody was hurt." Another wrote, "We need lightning protection here." Another wrote, "Be careful people."

Just a few days ago, lightning also struck at Amer Fort in Jaipur, Rajasthan where reportedly 11 casualties were reported. The incidents like these have evoked strong reactions from citizens on social media.

