Netizens flood Twitter with memes post Government decides to ban TikTok but not PUBG; See Tweets

Twitterati can't seem to get over the fact how the Government has gone on to ban 59 apps in India, including TikTok, however, PUBG has not been banned and well, both the reasons are just enough to flood the site with memes.
8688 reads Mumbai Updated: June 29, 2020 10:43 pm
The Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MEITY) made an announcement about banning TikTok and 59 other apps in India as they stated, "The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defense of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern that requires emergency measures." The decision comes after credible inputs and has been taken to ensure the safety of the Indian cyberspace.

While many might be disappointed about the banning of the apps, especially given the fact that TikTok users were recently embroiled in a controversy, fans are happy that PUBG isn't banned, and rightly so, since originally, it is from South Korea. None the less, Twitter seems to be having a fun time looking at the way things have transpired and what better occasion to take to memes and let everyone have a good laugh? In fact, some seem to be happy how PUBG is still there but looks like the ban on TikTok is what has left everyone laughing.

Check out some of the tweets here:

Recently, in light of the unrest at the Ladakh border, many people had already started uninstalling Chinese apps and now, this decision from the government will only force people to get rid of any of the possible apps that they might be having on their phones. Some of the apps include the likes of Shein, Shareit, Clash of Kings, Helo, and a few others. What do you think about it? Drop your comments in the section below.

