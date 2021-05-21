  1. Home
  2. trending

Netizens hail a Nagpur man who feeds 150 stray dogs daily since last 11 years & calls them 'Bachas'; WATCH

A man in Nagpur has been silently serving stray dogs in the city for the last 11 years by prepping chicken and mutton for them every day. The video of the man named Ranjeet Nath was shared by a blogger in Nagpur and is going viral.
4432 reads Mumbai
Netizens hail a Nagpur man who feeds 150 stray dogs daily since last 11 years & calls them 'Bachas'; WATCH Netizens hail a Nagpur man who feeds 150 stray dogs daily since last 11 years & calls them 'Bachas'; WATCH (Pic Credit: Just Nagpur Things Instagram)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The second wave of COVID 19 has affected the lives of millions across India who are struggling to handle the effects of the virus. The lockdown restrictions have not just impacted the humans, but even the strays as there is no one to feed them. However, in Nagpur, the stay dogs have been catered to by one man for the last 11 years and his story is now going viral on social media. A man named Ranjeet Nath in Nagpur has been silently serving food to strays for the last 11 years and he considers them his 'bachas.' 

The story of Ranjeet was shared by a blogger named Abhinav Jeswani on a blog page where he shared a video of the 58-year-old man serving stray dogs in the city. Along with the video, the story of the man was also penned. Ranjeet reportedly began serving stray dogs 11 years ago and initially was giving them biscuits. It was for the last 2.5 years that he began serving them Chicken and Mutton mix Biryani. He prepares the biryani by the money gets from donations and serves it to 150-170 strays in South Nagpur. 

Take a look:

As soon as the video hit the internet, people were touched by the kindness in Ranjeet Nath's heart for the furry friends. Many wanted to contribute to him directly and help him feed the strays. A user wrote, "God bless him with all the blessings and happiness." Another wrote, "What a kind man!We need to take example from Humans like this mister Kindness. Another commented, "Great work dada."

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, when people are too scared to step out of their houses, there have been people like Ranjeet who are doing their bit to help strays. His generosity and love for these strays has won the hearts of netizens. Tell us in the comments what you feel about the video and such acts of Kindness. 

Also Read|COVID 19: Indian Army comes to Srinagar's aid by reviving a defunct 700 cylinder filling capacity Oxygen plant

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :abhinavjeswani Instagram/Just Nagpur Things Instagram

You may like these
VIRAL VIDEO: Man finds a perfect way to keep COVID 19 at bay amid travel; Netizens say 'Market me ana chahiye'
A toddler goes 'Oh Ho' to the tunes of Jihne Mera Dil Luteya and it'll ward off your lockdown woes; WATCH
VIRAL VIDEO: A dog adorably doing yoga with pet parent will beat your mid week blues
COVID 19: Complete lockdown imposed for a week in Maharashtra’s Nagpur from March 15 after rise in cases
Team of doctors and MBBS students dancing on Kishore Kumar song will give you ‘Hausla’ amidst COVID 19; WATCH
close