Netizens hail a Nagpur man who feeds 150 stray dogs daily since last 11 years & calls them 'Bachas'; WATCH

A man in Nagpur has been silently serving stray dogs in the city for the last 11 years by prepping chicken and mutton for them every day. The video of the man named Ranjeet Nath was shared by a blogger in Nagpur and is going viral.

The second wave of COVID 19 has affected the lives of millions across India who are struggling to handle the effects of the virus. The lockdown restrictions have not just impacted the humans, but even the strays as there is no one to feed them. However, in Nagpur, the stay dogs have been catered to by one man for the last 11 years and his story is now going viral on social media. A man named Ranjeet Nath in Nagpur has been silently serving food to strays for the last 11 years and he considers them his 'bachas.'

The story of Ranjeet was shared by a blogger named Abhinav Jeswani on a blog page where he shared a video of the 58-year-old man serving stray dogs in the city. Along with the video, the story of the man was also penned. Ranjeet reportedly began serving stray dogs 11 years ago and initially was giving them biscuits. It was for the last 2.5 years that he began serving them Chicken and Mutton mix Biryani. He prepares the biryani by the money gets from donations and serves it to 150-170 strays in South Nagpur.

Take a look:

As soon as the video hit the internet, people were touched by the kindness in Ranjeet Nath's heart for the furry friends. Many wanted to contribute to him directly and help him feed the strays. A user wrote, "God bless him with all the blessings and happiness." Another wrote, "What a kind man!We need to take example from Humans like this mister Kindness. Another commented, "Great work dada."

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, when people are too scared to step out of their houses, there have been people like Ranjeet who are doing their bit to help strays. His generosity and love for these strays has won the hearts of netizens. Tell us in the comments what you feel about the video and such acts of Kindness.

