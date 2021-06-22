  1. Home
Netizens have a field day due to THIS scene of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

There’s a brand new Bollywood meme going around on the Internet and this time it is Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s meme.
June 22, 2021
Netizens have a field day due to THIS scene of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Bollywood films offer the best fodder for memes on the internet. Recently, Amrita Rao’s “Jal Lijiye” meme was all over the internet from her film ‘Vivah’, which had left everyone in splits. Now there’s a new meme that is doing rounds on social media platforms. It is made of one of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s scenes from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ and it will make you go LOL. Given whatever caption to it this meme of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham just goes along with it. 

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol can be seen in the funeral scene where there was a downpour, in which Kajol's character Anjali receives a proposal from Shah Rukh’s character Rahul. Recently, during a press conference, Portugal footballer Cristiano Ronaldo replaced Coca Cola bottles with water bottles and it created a rage. Then memes of Kareena Kapoor Khan from her movie ‘Jab We Met’ also went viral. The scene where she can be seen sipping from a water bottle and explaining no other beverage can do what water does at the train station surfaced online. 

Take a look at the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s meme- 

Recently, after the release of the web series, ‘The Family Man 2’, netizens made several memes on different scenes from the Manoj Bajpayee starrer. The one that went viral was that of the character Chellam Sir. ‘The Family Man’ memes were even used by the state governments and police departments across the country for spreading awareness. Besides there are several memes made from shows and films like CID, Hera Pheri, Student of the Year, PK, etc. 

