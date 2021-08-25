Netizens have mixed reactions after baby cobras' video goes viral

Animals world is always very interesting. They always amuse us with their different pattern and behaviour. Their videos never fail to impress us. And netizens also share on social media. Recently, a video of baby cobras has gone viral on social media. It was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on his official Twitter handle and he mentioned that the eggs were rescued and hatched after 50 days. The video immediately grabbed everyone’s attention. It was also trending on social media.

The IFS officer wrote, “These cute cobras. Eggs were rescued by our volunteer and after 50 days they are out. Released in wild!!”. The video shows the baby cobras kept inside a container. The video was shared on August 24. It evoked mixed reactions from netizens. Many wrote that the video is fascinating. One of the users wrote, “Good you sent them in the jungle. They are anything BUT cute. in this July I was about to be bitten by one of this "Cute" guy who was just half an inch away from my hand and was swallowing a mice,in her desperation to survive ,mice scratched my hand and I was saved. Thank God !!”

Another wrote, “have to admit cute is not a word that comes to mind.” One user wrote, “SCARY..!!! but I am not hating them honestly.”

Check the tweet here:

These cute cobras. Eggs were rescued by our volunteer & after 50 days they are out. Released in wild !! pic.twitter.com/Uuzx2rPQad — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) August 24, 2021

IFS officer always shares animal-related videos. He had in past shared a baby elephant's video grazing in the forest. In the few seconds video, the baby elephant is seen grazing in the forest alone. It is taking small steps towards learning new things like choosing what to eat. “This one just learned the art of choosing perfect grass (sic),” the officer wrote as the caption for the video.

Also Read: THIS baby elephant is learning to choose the perfect grass; Viral video will surely win your heart