Netizens laud Mumbai cop for helping an injured father and his daughter amid heavy rains; WATCH

A Kandivali cop helping an injured father-daughter duo stuck in knee-deep water amid heavy rains has gone viral on the internet. Upon watching the 15-second clip, netizens in large number lauded the brave officer.
Mumbai Police Netizens laud Mumbai cop for helping an injured father and his daughter (Pic Credit: Mumbai Police Twitter)
Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has drenched the entire city causing waterlogging in several parts. The massive pouring that began since Friday night doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Amidst this, a viral video of a Kandivali cop going out of his way to help civilians resort to a safe place has won umpteen hearts on the internet. The heartwarming clip was posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police, to acknowledge the exemplary work of one of their officers.

In the short clip shared on the micro-blogging site, a policeman can be spotted walking briskly in Knee-deep water to help an injured man and his daughter to reach a safe place in the vicinity. While sharing the clip, Mumbai Police wrote “You Can Count On Us!” before sharing the inspiring story. “A Kandivali Cop helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety”, they added. As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered thousands of views in no time.

Watch the video here:

Netizens in large number quickly began responding to the post hailing the officer for his noble work. A user said, “Hat's off to the dedication. I always criticise Mumbai police but today I saw how they help without thinking of their families. Thank you”. Another wrote, “Salute him.. Thank u Mumbai Maharashtra police.. we know u r always there for us.. we sleep calmly because we know u r there. Thank u so much for everything and ur sacrifices”. Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz with tweets giving glimpses of how the torrential rains have brought Mumbai to a halt. 

ALSO READ| Mumbai Rains: 33 die due to landslides, electrocutions; Air, rail and road traffic badly hit

Credits :Mumbai Police Twitter

