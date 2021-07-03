Netizens love how dad helps daughter's mom during her exams

Twitter users are impressed with this daughter’s post on how her dad helps her mom just before the exams. Scroll below to know more.

A post shared by a Twitter user has grabbed attention for all the right reasons. Have you heard of the saying “Little things matter”? The grand gestures sometimes fail in front of the small things that people do for each other. Attention to little things strengthens any relationship. This post shared by a Twitter user with the handle @atulaak is a proof of that. Atulla shared an image of how her father helps her mother during her exams. He was seen drawing margins on his wife’s examination sheets.

“Mum has language exams this week and dad spends every morning margining her answer sheets and getting her 'pencil box' ready. Small acts of service = best love language,” she wrote along with the picture. The small act has won the hearts of netizens. Within just one day of being shared, the tweet has collected over 6,000 likes and more than 370 retweets.As soon as the Twitter users saw the post, they showered love in the comment section. Most of them found the gesture important for a strong relationship.

Take a look:

A Twitter user wrote, “Wholesome”. While another commented, “Awww, the sweetest thing”. “How sweet and kind of him”, “Cutest thing I’ve seen on the internet today”, expressed other users. Others said the sweet gesture certainly was a couple goal. “Now these are serious couple goals,” said a Twitter user.

This tweet has been melting hearts and the netizens were seen swamping the adorable post with appreciations. What do you think about the post?

