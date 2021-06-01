Netizens love Mumbai Police's post on cybersecurity feat Money Heist's Professor, Varun Dhawan & Virat Kohli

Mumbai Police is known for using the quirkiest ways to highlight important issues for the safety of citizens. This time, they took help from a similar photo of Varun Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Money Heist's Professor to raise awareness about having unique passwords.

If there is one state police that always manages to capture the attention of social media users due to their quirky ways to create awareness, it is Mumbai Police. From using quirky captions to giving hilarious replies to social media users, Mumbai Police manages to leave all intrigued. And now, they have gone ahead to give a hilarious spin to the recent viral photo collage of Money Heist's Professor and Virat Kohli by adding Varun Dhawan to the mix and raising awareness about cybersecurity.

Taking to their Twitter handle, Mumbai Police shared a photo collage featuring Virat and Varun with Money Heist's Professor in an almost similar look with shades, beard and long hair. Sharing the tweet, Mumbai Police wrote, "Different Accounts, Different Password. Your Password: (Image)" With this, they smartly prompted users to keep different passwords for different accounts for their own online security. As soon as they shared the hilarious tweet, netizens began lauding them in the comment section.

Take a look:

Different Accounts, Different Password.

Your Password: pic.twitter.com/vsD1hi7hYC — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 31, 2021

A user wrote, "Creativity is alive and well in India." Another wrote, "Hahaha I’ll say it again! I love your sense of humor." Another commented, "Origin is different though !!!

Infact colour of shirt and T."

For those not aware, Mumbai Police uses trending topics on social media to highlight important issues. Recently, they gave unique twists to the names of Bollywood celebs to highlight the COVID 19 appropriate behaviour and it was lauded by social media users. Even celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and others shared Mumbai Police's tweets about them.

Credits :Mumbai Police Twitter

