Netizens REACT as celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib spits on woman’s head while giving haircut in VIRAL video

A video has been going viral on social media where celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib is seen spitting on a woman’s head while giving her a haircut. In the video, which is said to be recorded at a recent training session in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, a woman can be seen sitting in a chair on a stage. Habib says her hair is dry and then goes on to casually spit on the woman’s head, as the audience laughs and cheers in the backdrop. Habib even jokes about it and says that spit is very effective and can be used if and when water is scarce, “Agar paani ki kami hai naa…thook mein jaan hain,” the hairstylist says.

The authenticity of the video and the date of incidence has not been confirmed yet, but it has gone viral on social media. A woman, who claims to be the person in the video, came forward to share her experience. She said that her name is Pooja Bhat, a resident of Baraut, who attended Jawed Habib’s seminar the previous day. She also said that the hairstylist invited her to the stage and misbehaved with her. She continued to say that Habib showed that one could use one’s spit when water is not available. Pooja further stated that she did not get her haircut done and would get it from a local shop on the corner of a street, but never from Jawed Habib.

Take a look:

Netizens instantly reacted to this video. While some called out Habib’s behavior and termed it ‘disgusting’, others were angry at the audience who laughed and clapped in the backdrop.

Take a look:

