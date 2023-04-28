Netizens react hilariously after a man gets rejected by landlord in Bengaluru due to low marks in Class 12th

Finding a house to rent in any part of India is one of the most difficult things today. People find jobs easily but house hunting in itself is a huge task, especially in metro cities due to high demands. Recently, a man took to social media and shared a bizarre story about how his cousin got rejected by a landlord because of his marks in Class 12.

A man shared screenshots of his cousin's WhatsApp conversation with a broker. The chat revealed that the broker asked his cousin to share his LinkedIn, Twitter profiles, the joining letter of the company he was employed with, his mark sheets of Class 10th and 12th and his Aadhar and PAN cards. The broker even asked him to write a 200-word write-up about himself. After he shared the documents, the broker informed him that the landlord rejected him because of his Class 12 marks. He even said that the landlord was expecting 90 per cent in Class 12th while the man had scored 75 per cent.

Along with the screenshots, the man wrote, "Marks don’t decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in banglore or not. I can't believe my cousin brother got denied for a rented flat by owner cause he got 76% in class 12th & owner was expecting atleast 90%." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the post, netizens were seen reacting to it. Some were seen expressing shock while a section of people reacted in a hilarious way. A user commented, "Bro it's true. Also, if you tell your maid that you work in some IT company, she will ask you 30k monthly for the households, and by any chance if you are able to convince her that you don't work in IT, then the charges drop down to 9k." Another user wrote, "haha, this is a sad reality & when my owner got to know about my work, she invited me over for coffee." One of the comments also wrote, "Mere results pe toh mujhe 1 BHK bhi nahi milna."

