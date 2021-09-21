Netizens share hilarious Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan inspired memes after iPhone 13 launch

Apple’s iPhone 13 launch had a Bollywood connection. In the promotional advertisement of the phone, Apple used a tune inspired by the Bollywood song ‘Dum Maro Dum’. The song originally was picturized on Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand. In a chat with ETimes, Zeenat reflected on RD Burman’s composition still being profound even after decades. She said, “The film was shot in Kathmandu and when I frankly heard this song for the first time, I loved it but surely didn't expect it to become such a mammoth chartbuster.'' The song was initially made for the film ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’.

Several netizens took to Twitter and shared hilarious memes post the launch of the iPhone 13. The Bollywood-inspired memes were based on several films starred actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Varun Dhawan amongst others. The memes were also based on comparisons between iPhone 12 and 13. Netizens came up with several hilarious tweets related to Bollywood. Twitter users had also reacted to the use of the song ‘Dum Maro Dum’ by the tech giant.

Take a look at the tweets:

Prolific singer Usha Uthup who had sung the iconic song ‘Dum Maro Dum’ recently interacted with ETimes about the usage of the song and the viral sensation it became. She said, “This is a very special, golden moment for RD Burman. I wish he was alive to enjoy it." She further added, "It was such a proud moment for me when I was asked to sing in 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'. I was a performer and Dev saab had especially flown into Chennai with Shashi Kapoor and RD Burman to listen to me. Later when he told me that they wanted me to sing for 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', I was speechless; my joy knew no bounds."

