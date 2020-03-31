New Delhi's Nizamuddin has 300 people with COVID 19 symptoms; Drones used to ensure lockdown implementation

As per the recent reports, 24 people, who were staying at Nizamuddin’s Markaz building, has been tested positive of COVID 19.

India’s battle against coronavirus got a big hit recently after 1400 people were found stuck in Nizamuddin’s Markaz building in the national capital. According to media reports, these people who belong to different countries were staying at the stay at the Tabligh-e-Jamaat's "Markaz" in Delhi's Nizamuddin West even after the event which had more than 2,000 delegates, including from Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan in attendance. And while congregation dispersed to different directions along with six deaths in Telangana, the Markaz building is considered to be a ticking bomb with a suspected health break.

Reportedly, more than 300 people from the building have apparently developed the symptoms of this deadly virus and were moved to the hospital on Monday. While the building has been closed, drones are also being used to ensure strict implementation of lockdown in the area. Now as per the recent media reports, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain has confirmed that 24 people present at Nizamuddin’s Markaz building have been tested positive of COVID 19. Speaking about the incident, the Health Minister told ANI, “We are not certain of the number but it is estimated that 1500-1700 people had assembled at Markaz building. 1033 people have been evacuated so far - 334 of them have been sent to hospital & 700 sent to quarantine centre.”

24 people who were present at the Markaz building, Nizamuddin have tested positive for #Coronavirus, so far: Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister pic.twitter.com/sUBO1PezeH — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

To note, Positive cases were reported from J&K, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands etc have been reported among people who had returned from the Markaz building event. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has also given the order to file an FIR while the Health Minister has also written to Delhi’s Lt. Governor Anil Baijal demanding strict action against the organisers committee as they have “committed a grave crime.”

