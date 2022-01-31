New ‘one hand-bag’ rule comes into force at Delhi’s IGI Airport; Here’s all about it

On Monday, i.e, January 31, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi implemented a new rule. The airport authority has enforced the ‘one hand-bag’ rule that would allow passengers on domestic flights to carry only one piece of baggage inside the cabins. The notice has been issued the one-bag rule to all the airlines as travellers carrying multiple hand baggage create congestion at security check-points which sometimes increases security screening time, hence causing inconvenience to the passengers. However, the new rule also comes with a few exceptions.

A report in ANI said that the Delhi airport authority informed that the advisory has been issued by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The rule bars passengers from carrying multiple bags besides a vanity purse or a laptop bag inside the aircraft cabin.

As per the reports, there are some exclusions including ladies handbag, an overcoat or a wrap, a rug or blanket, a camera or pair of binoculars, a reasonable amount of reading material, an umbrella or a walking stick, an infant's feed for consumption during the flight and infant's carrying basket provided an infant is carried, Collapsible wheelchair and/or pair of crutches or braces for passenger's use if dependent on these, a gift item purchased from duty-free shops and a laptop bag.

Further, the notice has been generated at the entry gates of the airport in order to avoid any kind of inconvenience to the passenger during the security check.

