New variant AY 4.2 reaches several states in India; Is it the beginning of the third wave of COVID 19?

Ever since the second wave of COVID-19 hit the nation, people in India have been preparing themselves for the third wave. Although, the cases were declining until now, but the sudden increase in the number of people testing positive has brought in fear amongst everyone. Amidst this fear, there is a new variant of coronavirus that has been reported. This new variant is called AY 4.2 variant of coronavirus and apparently, it has reached Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana and Jammu Kashmir.

According to reports in NDTV, the new variant is under investigation and according to experts, the new variant is from the delta plus variant family of COVID-19. As we already said, a slight increase in COVID-19 cases was recorded in Maharashtra on Wednesday. This spike was recorded for the second day in a row. The state added a total of 1,485 new cases and 38 people died due to coronavirus. India reported 16,156 new cases and 733 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data, the active caseload stands at 1,60,989.

Reportedly, around 11 crore people are overdue to take their second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine despite crossing the waiting time gap between both doses. As per the vaccine data, over 3.92 crore beneficiaries are more than six weeks overdue for their second dose. The Union Health Ministry has written to several states and Union Territories asking them to prioritise administering the second dose to beneficiaries who are yet to take their second dose.

