Newspaper clipping from ‘Main Hoon Na’s end credit leaves netizens in splits

The film Main Hoon Na, directed by Farah Khan, is more than 15 years old now but people still love to watch it. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao in the lead roles. Released in 2004, it had received a lot of love from the audience. The fans still remember every single scene about it. And that’s why one such detail caught the attention of netizens recently. The clip has gone viral on social media. But you all must be thinking about what that small detail is?

Well, recently a newspaper clipping has gone viral on Twitter. The clipping has the end credits of the film have a song called ‘Yeh Fizayein’ in which the entire cast came together to dance. The song was special because the entire cast and crew of the film were thanked for their hard work. The person working on that section has written, “I seriously don’t know why I am typing this because no one is going to be able to read this through the camera but I guess I have no choice. You see the thing is that the colours don’t seem to match so I basically have to type this whole thing out. I am thinking of handing over this honourable job to my two hardworking colleagues, Vikram Gupta and Vaibhav Misra.”

The clipping also has the picture of former Army officer Raghavan Dutta played by Sunil Shetty in the film. The tweet was shared by Garvita. As soon as she posted it left netizens in splits. One of the user wrote, “Epic”. Another wrote, “Watch only desi video on this movie. Usme hai iske baare mae.”

Things I wake up for/to... pic.twitter.com/E3oePKp9gW — Garvita (@grrrvita) July 23, 2021

This was originally shared by a page named ‘BollyBlindsNGossip’ on Reddit.

