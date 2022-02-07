'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar gets an emotional tribute from Amul in their new topical

Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode yesterday, February 6. She was cremated at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park and breather her last at Breach Candy Hospital. She was wrapped in tricolour as she was brought from her home in a long procession. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan and others paid their last respects to the singing legend. As a tribute to the legendary singer, popular dairy brand Amul made a monochromatic doodle featuring the iconic singer.

In the doodle that the dairy brand posted, we can see Lata Mangeshkar singing with a standing mic. She can also be seen playing the veena in her hands. In the same doodle, there is also a framed image of a young Lata. Sharing this picture they wrote, “Hum jahan jahan chalenge aapka saaya saath hoga'," in referencing to her memorable song 'Tu jahan jahan chalega mera saaya saath hoga,' from 1966 cult classic 'Mera Saaya'. The moment they shared this image, fans started showering love in the comments section.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, talking about Lata Mangeshkar’s crematorium many Bollywood celebs like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan and others had come to pay their last respects. But the one thing that went viral was SRK offering dua and touching Lata Mangeshkar’s feet. Netizens praised SRK’s gesture and called him a legend.

Even Ranbir Kapoor bent down on his knees to pay his last tributes to the singing legend.

