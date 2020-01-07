Nirbhaya Rape Case: Delhi Court orders death warrants against 4 convicts on January 22 2020

Nirbhaya Rape Case: As per reports, the Delhi Court has given death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case. Read on!

In the latest development surrounding the Nirbhaya Rape Case, the Delhi Court has pronounced that the four convicts sentenced to death in the Nirbhaya case will hang at 7 am on January 22, 2020 at the Tihar Jail. Back in 2012, Akshay Thakur Singh, Mukesh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma were found guilty in the gang-rape of a young medical student in Delhi. “This judgement will reinforce people's faith in the judiciary. My daughter will get justice,” said Nirbhaya's mother, who had petitioned the court for a death warrant. According to the report, the convicts can use their legal remedies within 14 days.

As per reports, last month, a review petition filed by one of the convicts was dismissed by the Supreme Court and therefore, Nirbhaya's parents asked a lower court to issue a death warrant but the judge had deferred a decision. But finally, Nirbhaya and her family can rejoice as the Delhi Court’s death warrant against the convicts will finally give justice to their daughter. Besides the four convicts, there were two more people who were accused in the rape and murder and while Ram Singh, the fifth accused, committed suicide, a juvenile was released after three years.

For all those who don’t know, on December 16, 2012, the 23-year-old student was gang-raped and tortured with an iron rod on a moving bus in South Delhi, and post the rape, she was dumped on a road. After taken to the hospital, the victim died after a few days on December 29. Dismissing the review petition of the convict, the Supreme Court said in a report, “Review petition is not re-hearing of the appeal over and over again.”

Credits :NDTV

