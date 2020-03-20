Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi's 7 year ordeal comes to an end; says hugged daughter's photo on rapists' hanging

As the 4 convicts were hanged to death, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi and father Badrinath Singh spoke to the media and heaved a sigh of relief as their daughter finally got justice.

The Nirbhaya case concluded on Friday morning after the four culprits, accused of brutally gang-raping and assaulting a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in 2012 in Delhi, were hanged to death in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi and father Badrinath Singh spoke to the media and were all smiles as their daughter finally got justice. They also flashed victory signs and stressed how the hanging is a landmark and will set a precedent for future cases in India.

An emotional Asha Devi addressed the media soon after Akshay Thakur, 31, Pawan Gupta, 25, Vinay Sharma, 26, and Mukesh Singh, 32, were hanged at Tihar Jail, where they had spent the last few hours in isolation. She said, "Our daughter is no more & won't return.We started this fight after she left us, this struggle was for her but we will continue this fight in future for our daughters."

It was indeed an emotional moment for Asha Devi as she said, "I hugged my daughter's picture & said 'finally you got justice'." Adding, "Finally they have been hanged, it was a long struggle. Today we got justice, this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary & government."

#WATCH Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim says, "As soon as I returned from Supreme Court, I hugged the picture of my daughter and said today you got justice". pic.twitter.com/OKXnS3iwLr — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Nirbhaya's father also echoed similar sentiments as he smiled and said, "Today is our victory and it happened because of media, society & Delhi police. You can understand what is inside my heart by my smile."

The death row convicts' body will now be sent for postmortem and then handed over to their families for cremation. Scenes outside Tihar Jail resembled a mini victory party as the crowd clapped and waved the Indian flag.

Credits :ANI

Read More