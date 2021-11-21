No improvement in Delhi’s air quality as it continues to be ‘Very Poor’; Govt to review curbs tomorrow

New Delhi has been witnessing the worst air quality post-Diwali festival. The quality level has been going down and the government is also ensuring steps to curb it. The state's air quality remained "very poor" on Sunday morning. But strong winds are likely to bring some relief from high pollution levels during the day as reported in other portals. The city recorded its air quality index (AQI) at 382 at 9 am. The 24-hour average AQI was 374 on Saturday. Neighboring cities Faridabad (347), Ghaziabad (344), Greater Noida (322), Gurgaon (345) and Noida (356) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday will be holding a meeting with senior government officers to review the restrictions imposed in the national capital. To combat pollution, the Delhi government on Wednesday had issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items in the city and closure of schools and colleges till further orders. The decision came after a meeting held in response to a 24-hour deadline set by the Supreme Court. The government has even asked employees to do work from home till November 21.

Construction and demolition work has also been banned in Delhi. To note, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi and NCR areas, including Gurgaon, Noida and Ghaziabad, have been dealing with a deadly blanket of polluted air for a long time now.

