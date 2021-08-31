No RT PCR negative report required for tourists travelling to Goa; Deets inside

All those planning a Goa trip, here is a piece of good news for you. The new state rule says that people who are fully vaccinated, post 14 days of their second dose can enter Goa without an RT-PCR negative test or a rapid antigen test. It was announced by the Bombay High Court at Goa on Monday.

Ever since the restrictions due to the COVID-19 lockdown has eased out and the number of people testing positive has reduced, travelling is one thing that must be on everyone’s mind. But, before one can start planning there are certain things that everyone has to look into. Now, the reports stating that no RT-PCR negative test or a rapid antigen test report is required for fully vaccinated people. Reportedly, the Goa government had moved an application before the High Court to allow fully vaccinated people to enter the state.

Advocate Nikhil Pai, who represented the South Goa Advocates Association, said “The High Court has allowed the application by the state government where people who are fully vaccinated, post 14 days of their second dose, can enter Goa without an RT-PCR negative test or a rapid antigen test.”

Initially, in mid-July, the High Court partly allowed the petition and allowed those who were fully vaccinated to enter the state without having to produce a negative certificate. Such exemption was, however, not extended to tourists who had to produce a negative certificate even if they were fully vaccinated. Monday’s order paves way for the state to extend the benefit of the exemption to tourists as well.

