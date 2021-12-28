No terrace parties allowed in Mumbai on New Year’s Eve; Offenders to be booked under Section 144

After the two waves of COVID 19, while we thought that the pandemic was over, there has been a significant surge in the cases in the recent days. It is reported that a new variant of the deadly virus has been found in the country (Omicron) which has been spreading rapidly. And while the cases continue to rise with each day, the state authorities are taking precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus including the night curfews. Now, as per a new updated, no private parties at terraces are permitted on New Year eve in Mumbai.

According to a report published in Mid Day, Mumbai Police is keeping an eye on secret parties at terraces and halls. “We have formed a special squad that will keep a watch on private properties for parties on December 31. While the terrace is commonplace for New Year parties, it’s not allowed this time due to an increase in COVID cases,” a senior police officer was quoted saying. Another officer stated that the offenders will be booked under section 144 of the Indian Penal Code.

The official said, “It’s impossible to check each and every society but if any party is organised on the terrace it will be easily visible from outside. Our beat marshals and special squad will keep an eye on such parties. If any society or any group of people is found partying, they will be booked under section 144 CrPC”. Meanwhile, Mumbai police spokesman and IPS officer S Chaitanya asserted that no parties and gathering are allowed in Mumbai this year.

“It is clearly stated by MCGM [BMC] that no parties, gathering is allowed in Mumbai this year. If people are found partying they will be booked. From 9 pm to 6 am, there is a curfew and no more than 5 people are allowed in any gathering. Still, we are waiting for more clarification which we haven’t received yet on resorts, like if people are allowed inside the resort premises to party or not. In the coming days, we will get the clarification on this also. People should stay safe,” he added.