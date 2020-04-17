Noida based teenager hangs himself at home after failing to get 'Likes' on Tik Tok

An incident report was filed by the Noida police, which claims that the 18-year-old teenager was depressed as he wasn't getting any likes on his videos on Tik Tok.

A teenager from the Salarpur area of Noida hanged himself to death at his home after he failed to get 'Likes' on his Tik Tok videos. An incident report was filed by the Noida police, which claims that the 18-year-old teenager was depressed as he wasn't getting any likes on his videos on Tik Tok. The police officer reportedly said that the team of police immediately reached the spot, and broke down the door which was locked from the inside. The police further mention that the teenager was very unhappy over his Tik Tok videos not getting any likes from people.

The incident had left the family and neighbours in sheer shock, as they never would have thought of such an event occurring. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ranvijay Singh reportedly said that the police had quickly reached the home of the 18-year-old when they were alerted. The officer further goes on to add that the teenager had been actively using the Tik Tok app and was making videos. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ranvijay Singh also adds that the investigation is still underway.

But, so far, it has come to light that the Noida based teenager did mention to his family and neighbours that he was under depression as he was failing to get likes on his Tik Tok videos. The police officers will reportedly conduct further investigations depending on what they find in the shocking case.

(ALSO READ: Gurugram Police raises awareness against COVID 19 with Arijit Singh’s Pachtaoge & it’s UNMISSABLE)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :PTI

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×