Noida teen wins hearts with midnight run to join the army; Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal & others laud him

Internet is a place wherein some of the most unusual, bizarre, motivating, inspiring things go viral in no time. While each day in the world of social media comes up with exciting content, a Noida teen has managed to make his way to the headlines after filmmaker Vinod Kapri shared his video on Twitter. The video features Vinod Kapri driving on the streets of Noida wherein he came across a teenage boy named Pradeep Mehra who was sprinting on his way back home.

The video featured the filmmaker interacting with the boy and during the conversation, the latter reveals that he works in an outlet in Noida, Sector 16 and travels to his home like this. Although Vinod Kapri insisted on helping the boy, the 19-year-old boy from Uttarakhand, he revealed that it will affect his practise as he is working hard to join the Indian Army. Sharing the video, Vinod Kapri wrote, “This is PURE GOLD. Last night, at around 12am, I saw this boy running on a road in Noida with a bag on his shoulders. I thought that he is facing some trouble, so I should offer him lift. However, he declined my offer. You will fall in love with him when you come to know why he said ‘no’ to taking lift”.

Soon, several celebs took to their social media handles and hailed Pradeep’s spirit. Rakul Preet Singh reshared Vinod Kapri’s tweet and wrote, “Wow !! Inspiration,” along with a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal tagged the teenage boy and wrote, “Respect”. Meanwhile celebs like Kiara Advani and Arjun Kapoor re-shared the post on their social media handles.

