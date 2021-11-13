Norovirus cases confirmed in Kerala’s Wayanad; Govt urges people to be vigilant

13 students of a veterinary college in Pookode near Vythiri in Wayanad district were diagnosed with norovirus two weeks ago. Norovirus, an animal-borne disease transmitted through contaminated water and food. Kerala health minister Veena George on Friday warned people to be vigilant and issued guidelines after a highly contagious stomach bug that causes a range of symptoms was confirmed.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Veena George said, "Currently there is no cause for concern but everyone should be vigilant. Activities including super chlorination are underway. Drinking water sources need to be ensured to be hygienic.”

She also added that with proper prevention and treatment, the disease can be cured quickly. Norovirus is easily transmitted through close contact with people who have been infected, or by touching contaminated surfaces. The disease can also be spread by eating food that has been prepared or handled by someone with a stomach bug according to the latest reports.

As per the guidelines issues, the infected people should rest at home, as directed by the doctor. The infected person should drink ORS solution and boiled water. Talking about the preventive measures, one should maintain personal hygiene. "Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before eating and after using the toilet. Those who interact with animals should pay special attention," the health ministry''s guidelines read.

The ministry also said that fruits and vegetables should only be used after they have been thoroughly washed. Sea fish and shellfish such as crab and mussels must only be consumed after they are well cooked, the ministry said.