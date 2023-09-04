'Nothing political' - BCCI VP Rajiv Shukla clarifies intent of Pakistan trip, Roger Binny set to accompany

Rajiv Shukla, Vice President of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), has stated that his forthcoming trip to Pakistan is "nothing political" and is simply focused on enhancing cricketing ties between the two countries. Shukla has also stated that he will be accompanied on the tour by former Indian cricketer Roger Binny.

Promoting cricketing relations between two countries

For some years, the BCCI has been attempting to encourage cricketing relations between India and Pakistan. On the cricket field, the two countries have a long history of vendetta, and their matches are eagerly awaited by supporters of both countries. Political disputes between the two countries, though, have frequently hindered cricketing ties.

Shukla's travel to Pakistan comes at a time when the two countries' bilateral cricketing ties have been halted since 2012. The Indian cricket team last visited Pakistan in 2007 for a limited-overs series. Cricket matches between the two countries have been limited to multi-national tournaments or ICC events since then.

Rajiv Shukla, an Indian Parliament member, has often expressed that cricket should be kept free from politics and that sports should be used to bring nations together. He feels that renewing cricketing links between India and Pakistan can help bridge the gap and promote peace and harmony.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Buffet passes away at 76: How did the music legend die? Cause of death REVEALED

Discussion with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Shukla and Binny will meet with officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on their tour to discuss various facets of cricketing ties. They will look into the prospect of staging bilateral series as well as expanding cooperation in areas such as talent exchange, cricket coaching, and infrastructure development.

The BCCI VP also hinted at the prospect of an impending bilateral series between India and Pakistan. He suggested that both bodies are eager to resume cricketing ties and will endeavor to identify a suitable calendar frame to organize matches.

Criticism of BCCI Vice President

In India, there have been conflicting reactions to Shukla's visit. While many individuals applaud the concept of renewing cricket links, some have opposed the decision, citing political tensions between the two countries. Shukla, on the other hand, is adamant that cricket should be utilized to build better relations between neighbors.

Cricket fans and professionals alike have praised the BCCI's efforts to enhance cricketing relations with Pakistan. Many people believe that cricket has the capacity to bridge national divides and bring people together, and resuming matches between India and Pakistan might be a step in the right way.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Burning Man Festival: Why are attendees in thousands stranded, asked to conserve 'food, water'? Find out