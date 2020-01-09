NRI Day 2020: Everything you need to know about Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

January 9 is celebrated as NRI or Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.The day was first celebrated in 2003 and is celebrated every year ever since.

Non-Resident Indian Day or Pravasi Bharatiya Divas falls on January 9th, 2020. This is the day when the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa in 1915. As we all know, he went on to become the greatest 'Pravasi' who led India's freedom struggle. Gandhiji made us believe that everyone can achieve their dreams and desire if they work towards it. He is considered as a Pravasi who is the symbol of development and change.

The day was first celebrated in 2003 and it is to recognize the contributions and development instrumented towards the country by the Indians living abroad. One of the major objectives of this day is to put a focus on reconnecting the Indians living abroad with their roots. It is also a platform for the NRIs to put forth their thoughts and opinions about the development of the country. The day also specifically focuses in discussions with the Indian laborers living abroad and the difficulties that they are facing.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated every year ever since 2003. Last year in 2019, it was celebrated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India and in 2018 it was celebrated in Singapore. Pravasi Bharatiya Samman is a special award which is conferred by the President of India to the PIO (Person of Indian Origin), NRIs or the organisations made by them wo have made a significant contribution in building India's ties overseas.

If you're an NRI and want to rejoice and watch films which will make you miss your homeland and bring in a sense of extra pride then you can watch some good Bollywood films. Movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dilwale Dulhaniyan Le Jaayengey, Swades, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Lagaan, are going to make you miss India all the more.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy NRI Day.

Credits :JAGRAN JOSH

Read More