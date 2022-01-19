Number of COVID 19 cases in Delhi have decreased, confirms Health Minister Satyendar Jain

The year 2022 has begun on an alarming note as there has been a significant rise in COVID 19 cases. The new variant of COVID 19, known as Omicron, has been spreading rapidly and it was reported that Maharashtra and Delhi had been recording the highest number of new cases of the deadly virus. While the state governments have been taking stringent measures to curb the widespread of COVID 19, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has now stated that cases in the national capital are now decreasing.

Talking about it to ANI, Satyendar Jain stated that while the cases are decreasing, there isn’t any discussion about relaxing the restrictions in Delhi. “The positivity rate has come down from 30% to 22.5% and the total number of cases in Delhi has also decreased. However, the positivity rate is not low enough that we can relax the COVID restrictions. There is not much occupancy in hospitals and beds are also vacant. We are doing more testing in Delhi. Today around 24% positivity rate will come with around 13,000 COVID cases,” the health minister added.

To note, the Delhi government had imposed night curfew and weekend curfew in wake of a spike in COVID 19 cases. Earlier, Satyendar Jain had stated that if the cases will decline they will lift restrictions in the state. “COVID cases in Delhi continue to be above 20,000 but the positivity rate is stagnant at around 25 per cent which is a good sign. The hospital admission rate has not risen in the past four to five days and there are still several beds vacant. Cases have plateaued. If it continues, there will be some relief in restrictions,” Satyendra Jain said at a briefing.

Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late