Nusrat Jahan adds Yash Dasgupta’s name as the father of her newborn in birth certificate; Names him Yishaan

Nusrat Jahan was recently in the news after the news of her giving birth to a baby boy came out. Well, the actress had welcomed a baby boy on August 26 and ever since her bundle of joy was born, there has been a lot of speculation around the father of the child. But, as per the latest reports, the birth certificate details of Nusrat’s son are out in the public domain and according to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation document, the child has been named Yishaan J Dasgupta.

According to reports in Indian Express, Debashish Dasgupta, which is the formal name of actor Yash Dasgupta, has been mentioned as the child’s father in the birth certificate. Several reports had earlier stated that the two actors were rumoured to be dating. Now after the birth certificate details are out, it seems confirmed that Yash Dasgupta is the father. The child is named Yishaan J Dasgupta.

Nusrat was married to Nikhil Jain in 2019 but after some time things turned sour between them and the couple parted ways. After that Nusrat was spotted with Yash on numerous occasions. Nusrat Jahan has always refused to answer the question about the father of the baby. In fact, in a recent press conference, when she was asked about the name of the father, she said, "It is very easy to put a black spot on the character of the person by asking vague questions as to who the father of the child is.”

The actress had also mentioned earlier that her marriage with now estranged husband Nikhil Jain is not legal in India. Nusrat and Nikhil have been separated since November 2020.

