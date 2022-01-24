Nusrat Jahan calls partner Yash Dasgupta her 'family'; Asks 'How do you know I am not married?'

Nusrat Jahan has been making it to the headlines ever since her marriage with Nikhil Jain went into turmoil. After ending her marriage with him, the actress welcomed a baby boy recently. It was rumoured that she is dating Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta and reportedly has moved in with him. In a recent interview with Indian Express, she opened up about embracing motherhood and how has that changed her life and also her relationship with Yash and not revealing the name of her child’s father.

Opening up her motherhood, Nusrat Jahan revealed that she is always late to work these days. Nusrat said that now mostly she is late because when she sees someone ‘doe-eyed staring at her’ she does not feel like leaving and eventually gets delayed. The actor chose not to reveal the name of her child’s father initially, refusing to bow down to speculation and backlash, revealing it in her own time, “As per certain laws in India I am entitled to not answer certain questions,” she says about her decision.

If you look at Nusrat Jahan’s Wikipedia, it describes Yash Dasgupta as her ‘domestic partner’. Nusrat says that she has no plans to change that. The actress reveals that “we are family”. Dismissing questions about marriage the actress replied, “Let’s not go into the marriage part. How do you know I am not married?” she smiles.

Nusrat Jahan finally concludes by saying that she has always been a strong girl and have always taken decisions for herself, good or bad.

