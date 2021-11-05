Nusrat Jahan redefines beauty as she stuns in purple saree & twins with rumoured beau Yash Dasgupta on Diwali

Social media is filled with pictures of people celebrating Diwali and dressing up in their traditional best. Even famous personalities took to their social media handles to post pictures of their Diwali celebration and stun their fans with their pictures. Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan too posted stunning pictures of her celebrating her first Diwali with her newborn. But what caught our attention was her picture with Yash Dasgupta who too celebrated his Diwali with Nusrat this year.

In the pictures, we can see a gorgeous Nusrat wearing a purple saree with a golden zari border and holding a beautiful lamp in her hand. From her flawless makeup to her perfect pose, we bet everything must have won the hearts of the fans and indeed she looked stunning. Sharing these pictures, Nusrat wished all her fans and followers a Happy Diwali. Nusrat was also seen wearing sindoor that grabbed all the attention. Taking to her Instagram stories, Nusrat also posted pictures of her with her baby and one with Yash. He was twinning with her in a purple kurta and white churidaar.

Take a look:

Nusrat Jahan gave birth to a baby boy in August this year and Yash was named as the father of the baby on his birth certificate. Although the rumours of their affair have been going on for quite some time now, both parties have always refused to address questions regarding their rumoured relationship.

Earlier in 2021, Nusrat Jahan made furious headlines after she revealed that her wedding with Nikhil Jain was not valid under Indian laws in a statement. Nusrat and Nikhil got married in June 2019 but have been separated since November 2020.