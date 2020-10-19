Octogenarian woman from UP’s Agra struggles to make a living owing to COVID 19 crisis

The news reports state how the elderly woman in her 80s is unable to earn her living due to the current COVID 19 pandemic crisis.

An Octogenarian woman from Uttar Pradesh, reportedly named Bhagvan Devi, is struggling to make ends meet. The news reports state how the elderly woman in her 80s is unable to earn her living due to the current COVID 19 pandemic crisis. The news report by ANI states how the woman sells food near, at Rs 20. The elderly woman sells her food in front of St. John’s College, state the news reports.

The news reports further go on to add that the octogenarian woman from Uttar Pradesh has been selling food for the last 15 years. But now due to the COVID 19 crisis, the elderly woman has been struggling to make her livelihood. Previously, it was reported how a video of an elderly couple in Delhi were struggling very badly to earn a living due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The video of 'Baba Ka Dhaba'. had gone viral on social media.

Many people shared the video of the elderly couple struggling to earn money from the food selling counter which was located in Malviya Nagar area, as per news reports. Now, a elderly woman named Bhagvan Devi who hails from UP, is finding it difficult to make ends meet. As per news reports she is known as 'roti wali amma' to those who are aware of her. The social media users are sharing the post made by ANI to spread the word and to make sure she gets help.

Credits :ANI

