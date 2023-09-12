ODI World Cup 2023: Listing 5 highest run-getters in WC history ft. Sachin Tendulkar

With the Asia Cup finishing on 17th September 2023, every cricket fan's eyes will be stuck on the World Cup, especially Indians. Talking about the World Cup, do you know who are the top five highest run-getters in the history of the World Cup? Well, don't worry if you don't because that's what we are going to talk about today. Spoiler Alert: The top scorer is an Indian also known as the God of cricket. Let's check out the list now!

Number 5: AB De Villiers

In the fifth position comes AB de Villiers, also popular with the name of Mr 360. AB de Villiers played for South Africa and his World Cup journey started in 2007 and took an end in 2015. During the course of 9 years, Mr. 360 has played over 23 matches and scored a total of 1207. AB De's highest score in the World Cup is 162 runs. During this 9 years of journey in the World Cup, he has scored 4 centuries and 6 half centuries.

Number 4: BC Lara

Brian Charles Lara, also known as BC Lara comes 4th in the list of highest run scorers in the history of the World Cup. BC Lara was a player of West Indies, whose journey in the World Cup was between 1992 to 2007. During his 16-year-long career in the World Cup, he has scored over 2 centuries and 7 half centuries. Brain comes forth in the list with a whopping score of 1225 which he made in a total of 34 matches. The highest score of BC Lara is 116 runs.

Number 3: KC Sangakkara

The third in this list is none other than world-famous Sri Lankan player KC Sangakkara. The cricketer's full name is Kumar Chokshanada Sangakkara and he started playing for Sri Lanka in the World Cup in the year 2003. 2015 was Sangakkara's last World Cup and by then he had devoted 13 years playing the World Cup for Sri Lanka. During his 13-year-long career, Sangakkara has made over 1532 runs in 37 matches. Sangakkara's highest score is 124 and in his total World Cup career, he has scored 5 centuries and 7 half-centuries.

Number 2: RT Ponting

RT Ponting is a name that every cricket fan knows, whether you are a 90s kid or a GenZ. The legendary cricketer's career span in the World Cup is from 1996 to 2011. Ponting has played for 6 years in the World Cup for the Australian team. During these 6 years, he has made 5 centuries and 6 half centuries. RT Ponting stands high in the second position with a total score of 1743 which the legendary cricketer made in 46 matches.

Number 1: Sachin Tendulkar

The legend, GOAT, and the God of cricket, the first position is occupied by none other than our beloved cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. There hasn't been anyone born like Sachin and there won't be anyone like him ever. Sachin played in the World Cup for Team India from 1992 to 2011.

And even though his career in the World Cup was just 6 years, the records he made in these years are still intact. The legend has scored a total run of 2278 in just 45 matches. Compared to any other cricketer ever born, Sachin has the highest centuries i.e. 6 and half centuries i.e. 15. Sachin's highest score is 152.

Even though Sachin is everyone's favorite, especially Indians, we are still going to ask: Who's your favorite from the above list? Apart from the list, do you think India is the one team of this era to be in the top 5 list in the coming future?