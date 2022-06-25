Odia actor Raimohan Parida found dead at his house in Bhubaneswar: Report

Veteran Odia theatre artist and film actor Raimohan Parida was found dead at his house in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on June 24. He was found hanging in his residence in the Prachi Vihar area of Bhubaneswar. He breathed his last at the age of 58. Parida is survived by his wife and two daughters.

According to a report in India TV, his family members had found him hanging in his room on the morning of June 24 and the Police said that it seems to be a case of suicide by prime facia and the investigation is underway. And, the body is sent to the post-mortem as well. To note, Raimohan Parida had acted in over 100 Odia and Bengali films. Known for his negative characters in films and jatras (theatre), he was admired by his colleagues and fans. Parida had worked in the entertainment industry for over three decades and was an alumnus of the Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya.

Meanwhile, former state president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, Niranjan Patnaik mourned his demise on social media and tweeted, "Shri #RaimohanParida will be remembered for his versatile acting. He will be loved and admired for years to come. Pained by his demise. May his soul rest in peace."

Check Niranjan Patnaik's tweet here:

To note, Raimohan Parida started acting in Odia films in 1987 and had acted in several superhit movies, including Rama Laxman, Aasibu Kebe Saji Mo Rani, Naga Panchami, Udandi Sita, Tu Thile Mo Dara Kahaku, Rana Bhumi, Singha Bahini, Kulanandan, Kandhei Aakhire Luha, and others.

