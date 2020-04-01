Odisha government sanctions Rs 54 lakh to feed starving animals amid 21 days lockdown

Amid the 21 days of lockdown, stray animals across India have been going without food and water for days as people are not venturing out.

In what could be considered a small ray of hope, the Odisha government came to the rescue of stray animals as it announced a sanction of Rs 54 lakh to feed stray animals in various cities and towns across the state. Amid the 21 days of lockdown, stray animals across India have been going without food and water for days as people are not venturing out. Not just that, but restaurants, shops, markets etc are also shut due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking note of this, the government of Odisha announced this package. According to a report in PTI, a letter was sent by the housing and urban development department to commissioners of several municipal corporations and executive officers of municipalities in the state. It read, "The state government has approved Rs 54 lakh from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund to five municipal corporations and 48 municipalities for feeding the stray animals during the lockdown period."

An official further elaborated on the breakdown and said that The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has been granted Rs 20,000 per day for feeding the animals, while the urban local bodies of Cuttack, Berhampur, Rourkela and Sambalpur will get Rs 10,000 daily. Whereas, the municipalities will get Rs 5,000 each.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's office tweeted, "Appriciate @speak animals for coming forward to feed the hungry animals who are without food due to #21DaysLockDown. Such compassionate gesture during the hour of crisis helps in mitigating the suffering of these voiceless."

The active coronavirus cases in India has now crossed the 1,600 mark and there have at least been 38 deaths.

