Old man in Hyderabad pedals to help people in need during COVID 19 pandemic; Proves age is no bar for humanity

As the COVID 19 pandemic continues to affect lakhs of lives, KR Srinivas Rao’s small gesture to help the needy is grabbing a lot of attention.

The COVID 19 pandemic has undoubtedly changed the way we look at several things especially life. The pandemic has not just taught us the value of life but also highlighted the importance of humanity. While people were seen struggling for every breath they take, there was a section of the society along with the frontline workers who had stepped out to help the people in need. These people’s selfless service has not just won millions of hearts but also saved many lives.

Amid this, KR Srinivas Rao, a 70 year old man from Hyderabad is making the headlines as he has been cycling his way to help the people in need during the COVID 19 pandemic. To note, Srinivas happens to be a retired Air India employee and always wanted to serve the needy. And while he has a passion of cycling, he used it to fulfil his aspirate to help the needy people. Talking about the same, Srinivas told ANI, “When the COVID-19 cases were at the peak, I joined a Hyderabad-based organisation Hyderabad Relief Riders, who aim to bring awareness about cycling and further during the pandemic. The organisation was able to serve the needy with their requirements of either groceries or medicine and deliver them to the doorsteps through cycling”.

While Srinivas’ gesture has been winning hearts, he has certainly proved that age is just a number when you have to help someone. Besides, he has also urged people to keep the environmental crisis in mind. "Keeping in mind the environmental crisis, people must take initiative to use a cycle at least for shorter distances," he added.

Also Read: Viral Video: 5 year old Dharamshala boy asks tourists to wear masks; Becomes police mascot

Share your comment ×