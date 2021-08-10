Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra’s old interview goes viral, netizens call him ‘innocent golden boy’

Tokyo Olympics 2020 left the entire nation beaming with joy as athletes went on to bag medals one after another. Amidst this, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made the entire nation proud for winning the first Gold medal for India. The victory was registered with a stupendous throw of 87.58 meters in his very first attempt. Now, an old interview of the athlete has taken social media by storm. In the clip, fans can see Neeraj candidly talking about his journey with the sport.

Talking about the same, Neeraj said, "We played a lot of different sports in our village, but I just saw a few seniors in college throwing javelin and started doing it myself. I didn't even know what it was before that," in Hindi. At the time, Neeraj sported a long hair-do that covered most of his forehead, when asked if the hairstyle is inspired from Shah Rukh Khan or Ishaan Sharma, the athlete laughed to convey that it was his original idea.

Take a look at it below:

Desi Chora Neeraj Chopra Old Interview pic.twitter.com/1g3wayNoJz — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 9, 2021 As soon as the video surfaced on the micro-blogging site, netizens couldn’t help themselves from praising the javelin thrower. A user said, “Whatta innocent golden boy he is @Neeraj_chopra1”, another wrote, “Real sportsperson. Liked his simplicity with answers coming from the heart. No fluent english, but love for mother tongue. Not inspired by unreal heros for hairstyle, now Neeraj is an icon in himself. Kudos to a real Indian”.

Recently, all the seven olympic medallists including Neeraj were felicitated by the Indian government in a grand event at New Delhi. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and many prominent leaders were present at the event.

