Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu’s pics of meeting her family after two years will leave you overwhelmed

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu went on to become a national hero after she gave India its first medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. To note, Mirabai had won a silver medal in weightlifting in the women’s 49kg category. It was a proud moment for the entire nation and the social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages for Mirabai Chanu who went on to receive a grand welcome as she returned to India along with being felicitated by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh at the airport.

And while it has been an overwhelming moment for Mirabai, her recent post about reuniting with her family is will make you emotional. The Olympic silver medallist had shared pics of herself as she posted pics with her parents and other relatives wherein she was seen posing with her silver medal. In the caption, Mirabai wrote that she had met her family after two years and expressed her gratitude towards her parents for the sacrifices they have made for her. “This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level,” she wrote.

This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level. pic.twitter.com/RlXby6QoOv — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to send best wishes to Mirabai. Amid this Salman Khan had taken to micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on becoming a nation’s superstar today! You made us proud & how!! Aap to asli dabangg nikli! #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia”. Interestingly, when Mirabai was quizzed about her favourite actor, she was all praises for the Dabangg star and wrote, “Salman Khan mujhe bahut hi pasand hai. Unki body structure, sab pasand hai”.

