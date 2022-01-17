Olympic Silver medallist Mirabai Chanu takes charge as Manipur Additional Superintendent of Police

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu has finally taken charge as Additional Superintendent of Police (sports) at Manipur Police in the presence of Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh in Imphal on Saturday. The news was shared on social media and she is trending due to it. Mirabai Chanu also shared the pictures on her Twitter handle. To note, Mirabai is a weightlifter from Manipur and she won the country’s silver medal in women’s 49 kg weightlifting on the first day of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Sharing photos of the event, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wrote, “It is an honour to have joined the Manipur Police as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). I would like to thank the state of Manipur and our Hon’ble Chief Minister NBirenSingh sir, for giving me this opportunity to serve the country and its citizens.” In another tweet, she wrote, “Proud moment for me and my parents who have supported me in every step of my journey as I join office with the Manipur Police as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). Thank you mom and dad for your sacrifices, I feel happy to make you both proud.”

Take a look here:

Chief Minister Biren Singh also announced on his Twitter handle about Chanu's appointment as ADS (Sports) in the Manipur Police. He said Chanu called him at his office to take charge as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). It is worth mentioning here that the Manipur Government had announced in July 2021 that Chanu will be appointed ADS (Sports) following her victory at the Tokyo Olympics.

Also Read: Mirabai Chanu 'really inspired' after meeting Sachin Tendulkar, cricketer adores her Olympic silver medal