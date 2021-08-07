Olympics 2020: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finishes 4th; Taapsee Pannu hails her for waking up all to see golf

For every Indian, it was historic even after Golfer Aditi Ashok finished at 4th position at the Tokyo Olympics. After playing her game and representing India at the Tokyo Olympics for the past few days, on Saturday, Aditi's game ended and she finished 4th in women's individual stroke play. The ace golfer managed to maintain her lead in top positions up to round 3. As the conclusion of the game came in, ANI tweeted on Saturday, "#Tokyo2020: Golfer Aditi Ashok puts on a brilliant show, finishes 4th."

As soon as the news of Aditi finishing at 4th spot at the Tokyo Olympics came in, netizens took to social media to laud her effort. Even Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter to laud her effort. She tweeted, "But she woke up an entire nation to a woman playing golf and closest ever to winning a medal ! What a feat! Not many of us knew we could be this close! Congratulations @aditigolf." Not just this, President Ram Nath Kovind sent her good wishes as Aditi took Indian golf to new heights by getting extremely close to a medal at the Olympics.

The President of India tweeted, "Well played, Aditi Ashok! One more daughter of India makes her mark! You have taken Indian golfing to new heights by today's historic performance. You have played with immense calm and poise. Congratulations for the impressive display of grit and skills."

Take a look:

#Tokyo2020: Golfer Aditi Ashok puts on a brilliant show, finishes 4th. pic.twitter.com/4qPHfgyUst — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

Well played, Aditi Ashok! One more daughter of India makes her mark! You have taken Indian golfing to new heights by today's historic performance. You have played with immense calm and poise. Congratulations for the impressive display of grit and skills. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

Just yesterday, the Indian Women's Hockey Team missed the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics but managed to win the hearts of the nation by putting on a brilliant show at the games this year. On the other hand, the Indian Men's Hockey team brought home a Bronze medal by finishing 3rd at the Olympics 2020. On Saturday, Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra will be competing in the finals of Javelin Throw. Now all eyes are on him and citizens are hoping he will add to the Indian tally of 5 overall medals.

Also Read|Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Women's Hockey team finishes 4th, loses bronze medal to Great Britain