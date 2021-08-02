Olympics 2020: Netizens compare coach Sjoerd Marijne to SRK’s Kabir Khan post Indian women's hockey team’s win

India witnessed a moment of pride lately after the Indian women’s hockey team managed to storm into the semi finals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. It was indeed a special moment for the entire nation as the Indian team had clinched the place of world No 2 Australia. Ever since then the social media is inundated with tweets hailing the players of the Indian women’s hockey team. This isn’t all. The netizens have been comparing the Indian women’s hockey team’s coach Sjoerd Marijne to Shah Rukh Khan’s character of Kabir Khan from Chak De India.

Just like the movie, the Indian women’s hockey team’s coach was overwhelmed as the team had won the quarter finals in Tokyo Olympics. While the winning shot is going viral on social media. In fact, the netizens are even calling it as reliving Kabir Khan’s emotional moment from Chak De India. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Two people who transformed Indian women's hockey team. Kabir Khan (reel life). Sjoerd Marijne (real life)”. Another tweet read as, “Taking a team which didn't win a single game in Rio 2016 to beating Australia to reach Semis in Tokyo 2020, take a bow Sjoerd Marijne. Applaud this man, award this man. The Real life Kabir Khan. #Hockey Flag of India”.

Take a look at the tweets:

Meet the real life Coach Kabir Khan

What a guy pic.twitter.com/7efrlPtia3 — TheNormalOne (@pratik_LFC) August 2, 2021

Both men's and women's team are in semi finals of hockey, Kabir Khan must be so happy today. pic.twitter.com/kUWe5ohK9R — (@Mr_shaD0) August 2, 2021

Taking a team which didn't win a single game in Rio 2016 to beating Australia to reach Semis in Tokyo 2020, take a bow Sjoerd Marijne. Applaud this man, award this man. The Real life Kabir Khan. #Hockey Flag of India pic.twitter.com/PEPYpTEnnY — mayank gandhi (@mayankg22207721) August 2, 2021

#ChakDeIndia Two People who transformed Indian Women's Hockey Team Kabir Khan Sjoerd Marijne

(Reel Life) (Real Life) pic.twitter.com/GDmMZEamnl — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) August 2, 2021

Meanwhile, congratulations have been pouring in from people from different walks of life. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also took to social media and wrote, “Yesterday the men’s hockey team, today the women’s hockey team… Absolutely loving it. Well done to the women’s team for making it to the #Olympics semi-finals for the first time ever! The whole nation is behind you! #Hockey #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia".

